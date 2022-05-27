DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

