Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 28,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,116. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.