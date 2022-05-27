DigitalNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $941.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $794,268.12 and approximately $941.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00646023 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950,403,553 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

