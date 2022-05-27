Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,089 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.48 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

