Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $236.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day moving average of $271.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.