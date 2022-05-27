Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,155.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,495.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,687.92.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

