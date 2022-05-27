Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $210,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $118.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.