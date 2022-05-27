Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSEARCA YINN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

