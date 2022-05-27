Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

DLTR opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.