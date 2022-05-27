Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76-28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. 139,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.