Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.80-8.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $29.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

