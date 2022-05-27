Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,030,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.