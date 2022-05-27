Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. Domo has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 369.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,212,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

