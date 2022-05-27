Douglas M. Steenland Buys 1,967 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HLT stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

