DragonVein (DVC) Tops One Day Volume of $196.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $410,975.11 and $196.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,831.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00609686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00166597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

