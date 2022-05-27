DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,082.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $80.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

DSV A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

