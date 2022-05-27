DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $142.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.91.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.19 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

