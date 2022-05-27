Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Achieves Market Cap of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.02 or 0.03643941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00514204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.