Dumac Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,533 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. 1Life Healthcare accounts for 1.6% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
