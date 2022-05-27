Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the April 30th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPMLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

