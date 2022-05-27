Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NYSE:BROS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

In other news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

