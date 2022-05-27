Dvision Network Market Capitalization Achieves $58.57 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and $1.54 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,896,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

