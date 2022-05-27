DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

