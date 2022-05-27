DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,938. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

