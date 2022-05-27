DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 62,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,938. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

