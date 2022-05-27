DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $90,975,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.