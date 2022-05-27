Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

DT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 155,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

