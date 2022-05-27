e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

ELF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

