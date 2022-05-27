e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. 3,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

