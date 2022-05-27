E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

