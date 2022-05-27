Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.