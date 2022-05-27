Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.22

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 16609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $1,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,932 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

