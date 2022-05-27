Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.