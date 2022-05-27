Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

