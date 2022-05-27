Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $34.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 1,571,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,061. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $801.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Editas Medicine by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.