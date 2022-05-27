Edward Patrick Gray Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BSVN stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
About Bank7 (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
