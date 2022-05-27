Edward Patrick Gray Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BSVN stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

