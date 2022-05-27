Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $7,786,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,051,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,043,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,040,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCBU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

