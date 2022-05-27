Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 311,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. 222,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

About Spring Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.