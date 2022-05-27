Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.54. 100,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,540. The stock has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $195.50 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

