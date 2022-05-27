Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) PT Lowered to €3.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($7.02) to €3.30 ($3.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ELROF opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

