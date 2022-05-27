Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in May

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EMCF remained flat at $$35.87 on Friday. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.