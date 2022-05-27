Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in May

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ EMCF remained flat at $$35.87 on Friday. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
About Emclaire Financial (Get Rating)
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
