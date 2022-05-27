Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,178.00

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $7,178.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

