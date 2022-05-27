Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EDNC stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,231. Endurance Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $14,474,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $19,483,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

