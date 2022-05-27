Energean (LON:ENOG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 599.50 ($7.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410 ($17.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,038.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.37.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.43), for a total value of £1,350,482.36 ($1,699,361.22).

Energean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

