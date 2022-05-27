Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

