Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.88. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 3,217 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

