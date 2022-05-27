Engaged Capital LLC Has $79.56 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Engaged Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129,504 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 9.8% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 2.04% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $79,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

