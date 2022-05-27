EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 47 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.99. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 16.76 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.47).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

