Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Entergy stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

