EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Delaware, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, brightening the production outlook. Also, EOG’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. For this year, EOG Resources has laid out a plan to return a minimum of 60% of annual free cash flow to shareholders. However, rising lease & well expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom line. Although the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, it has been paying a lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

NYSE EOG opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

