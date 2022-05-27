Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Lifted by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for approximately 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

